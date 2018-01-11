Reports suggested that Mark Wahlberg's co-satr Michelle Williams was not told that actor’s team had negotiated a deal by the makers for 9-day reshoots. The actress was paid the Screen Actors Guild guidelines minimum of $80 per day. While Wahlberg recieved $1.5 million.

The Transformers actor, Mark Wahlberg, is back in the headlines, not just for his movie — All the Money in the World — but for the hefty amount the Hollywood star was paid for a 9-day reshoot. Reports suggest that a few scenes from Ridley Scott-directed movie were to be re-shot after Kevin Spacey was sacked from the movie following sexual harassment allegations. As per reports, for the 9-day shoot, the actor was paid Rs 9.5 crore ($1.5 million). Meanwhile, his co-star, Michelle Williams, was paid a paltry Rs 63,000 (less than $1000).

As per a report by USA Today, Mark Wahlberg’s team negotiated a hefty deal after they were approached for sudden re-shoots. After Kevin Spacey was sacked, All the Money by the World director, Ridley Scott, took the decision of reshooting Kevin Spacey’s scenes completely with Christopher Plummer. Sources suggested that Scott had to wrap up the reshoots in time to meet the announced release date of the movie, December 22. The sacking of Spacey happened just a month before movie’s release date.

Commenting on the reshoots of the Drama/Mystery — All the Money in the World — Ridley Scott had earlier claimed that the actors happily did the re-shoots. He further implied that ‘everyone did it for nothing’. While speaking to USA Today, the director said, “The whole reshoot was — in normal terms was expensive but not as expensive as you think. Because of all of them, everyone did it for nothing.” “I refused to get paid,” Scott said, but “Christopher had to get paid, but Michelle, no.” However, the reports suggested that the reshoots cost over $10 million to the makers.

Ironically, Mark Wahlberg’s co-star, Michelle Williams, was paid according to the Screen Actors Guild guidelines, with a minimum of $80 per day. The matter was highlighted after Melissa Silverste (Founder of Women and Hollywood) said, “On the day after display of female power at the #goldenglobes, I learned that there was an egregious pay gap between Michelle Williams and Mark Wahlberg for the All the Money in the World reshoot. Did they think this wouldn’t come out? Unacceptable.” Later, the actress Jessica Chastain (known for her ‘equal pay’ protests) took to her Twitter handle to raise the issue.