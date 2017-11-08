Following the severe backlash on social media, Mahira Khan has spoken up on the controversy which was stirred when her pictures with Ranbir Kapoor had gone viral. In the photo, Mahira was smoking with Ranbir Kapoor in a short dress. The actress has apologised for her conduct and said she too is human who makes mistakes.

Pakistani actress Mahira Khan who was at the receiving end of ruthless social media bashing after a picture of her smoking with Ranbir Kapoor in a short dress went viral, has finally chosen to break silence on the matter. Raees actress has said that the episode had left her shattered and she did not know what to say. “I’d be lying if I said that I decided right off the bat that I wouldn’t respond to this controversy. And I’m a very strong woman but when all of this happened, I was completely shattered and broken. I would think about posting a statement every day. Then I would stop myself because I just wouldn’t know what to say,” she said in an interview with Something Haute.

Apologising for her conduct, Mahira said. “To be honest, I understand where all the criticism came from and it didn’t come from a place of hate. I’m not talking about the trolls but those who were genuinely disappointed to see those pictures. It’s the same disappointment that my nani or my mamoo would have felt seeing that. So even now when I meet an older lady who says that she didn’t like the pictures, I’m quick to apologise.”

Mahira’s take on the controversy contradicts that of Ranbir Kapoor who had slammed people for judging the actress for her conduct. “It is very unfair the way she is being judged and spoken about. What is also sad is the inequality in judgment just because she is a woman,” Ranbir had said. What is noteworthy is that Mahira has taken a complete U-turn from her earlier stand in which she had defended her move. “It is my personal life and it is very normal for a boy and girl to hang out, the actress had then said.