A lawyer by profession, Aditi Balan just happened to go for the audition of Aruvi little realising that it was going to be life-changing. Aditi not just bagged the lead role but her excellent performance has the media, critics and audience raving about the film. The role of Aruvi was not just mentally challenging but even physically as she lost 10 kgs and spent 45 days in isolation. In this exclusive interview with Latha Srinivasan of NewsX, Aditi talks about the role, HIV and much more.

NewsX: How difficult was it to portray Aruvi on screen?

Aditi: I had to undergo a physical transformation especially for the climax and that part was little difficult. Since this my debut film, I was scared initially but we rehearsed for three months before we went to shoot so by then I was confident. Most of us were newcomers so it was only once we were confident that we went on sets.

NewsX: There were 500 young women who auditioned for the role of Aruvi. Did you think you’d bag it?

Aditi: No, definitely not! (Smiles) I had never auditioned in my life and I only auditioned for this role for the experience. At that time, I wasn’t really sure if I’d be working in films. When I finished the audition, I called my dad and told him that I wasn’t sure if I’d get the role. They called me for a test video shoot the next day and it was after that I was selected.

NewsX: Did you meet people with HIV while making the film? How did you feel?

Aditi: I didn’t have much knowledge about HIV or people afflicted with HIV. So even before the rehearsals, I met two doctors who treat HIV-affected people and were a contrast. The first doctor was very helpful and she explained how HIV patients are and gave me a lot of information about the disease itself. But the second doctor I met was angry and defensive when I asked her questions about this. She stressed that people with HIV are normal and just like the rest of us. I also attended a kids camp for HIV-affected kids run by Noorie amma, a transgender. All these kids are normal and just like any child. They show so much affection! The stories that Noorie amma told me were very difficult to digest. During the climax scene, the director Arun Prabhu asked me to watch a lot of videos of HIV patients around the world to get a better understanding. What I’ve shown in the movie is a very small part of how they are in real life. I had no idea about this before I signed the film.

NewsX: In the movie, two men rape Aruvi but she forgives them and lets them off. Do you think it was ok given that it’s such a heinous crime?

Aditi: If you ask me as an individual, it’s not possible but in the movie, Aruvi didn’t have anything left to lose. The idea of the film is that people change and in the end, those men change and they care for her. The movie doesn’t advocate that one must forgive and let them off but it gives you a perspective that this is also possible.

NewsX: How did you react when you saw Aruvi for the first time on screen?

Aditi: Every time I have watched the film, I have cried. The first time I saw the film in entirety, I was shocked and I couldn’t believe that it was me on screen. I didn’t really believe it was me. Every time I watch the film, one character stands out for me.

NewsX: Do you think Aruvi will raise more awareness about HIV in society?

Aditi: Definitely. Before doing this film, I’ve never interacted with people or kids with HIV. I just went to Tiruvanamalai to an orphanage that looks after HIV-inflicted kids and I want to keep going back just to interact with them. Normally, we wouldn’t do this but because I’m aware of this now, I want to do it. After watching the film, I got messages from people stating how they could connect to it.

NewsX: How do your parents feel?

Aditi: My parents are very excited now and in fact, my father keeps track of all updates about me rather than me. (Laughs) I have an elder brother and he has been supportive of me from the beginning. When I first told my dad I was going to an audition, he wasn’t very happy. He asked me why I’d want to do films when I have studied law.

NewsX: What is next for you?

Aditi: I want to do more films but I’m in no hurry to select scripts. The roles need to be challenging for me. Aruvi was a strong script and it had challenges which is what kept me going. I am hoping to get interesting scripts which will be challenging. I have to be choosy now. (Smiles)