Actor Akshay Kumar who is preparing for the release of his next film Padman has said that he does not mind offending people with the movie since menstruation is perfectly natural. The actor said he would consider the movie successful if he manages to change the perception surrounding the key issue and break taboos surrounding it.

Actor Akshay Kumar is hoping that he will be able to break the taboos surrounding menstruation in India and create more awareness about the key issue of menstrual health with his next film Padman. In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor revealed the reason for doing a movie on such a bold subject. “If you change nothing, nothing will change. It is not about being bold, but about breaking taboos that hold us back, it is about education. I have lived with women all my life, yet I have learnt more making this film than I’ve ever known even after being surrounded by women in my own family. I do not mind who I offend, or whose stomach I may turn by being so bold publicly. This is not the Stone Age, menstruating is natural,” the actor said.

The Rustom actor further added that he would consider the movie successful if it manages to spread awareness about the entire issue. “If this film can spread awareness about menstruation and menstrual health, I would say I have succeeded in my task. And it is not just about menstruation, Padman is the story of an extraordinary human being who pushes himself against his own limitations to go from an illiterate man to an innovator and inventor,” Khiladi Kumar said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Akshay had unveiled the first look of his Padman co-actors Radika Apte and Sonam Kapoor on Twitter. “The REASON he became #PADMAN…find out on 26th January, 2018. @radhika_apte @PadManTheFilm @sonamakapoor @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki,” Akshay Kumar wrote in the caption of a picture with Radhika Apte. Khiladi Kumar also shared a photo of Sonam Kapoor on micro-blogging site Twitter and wrote “The STRENGTH behind #PADMAN…find out on 26th January, 2018. @sonamakapoor @PadManTheFilm @radhika_apte @mrsfunnybones @SonyPicsIndia @kriarj #RBalki.”

Padman traces the journey of Arunachalam Muruganantham, the inventor of the machine producing inexpensive sanitary pads for women belonging to poor families.