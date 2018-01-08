PadMan actor Sonam Kapoor addressing the question that whether if she thinks a film like PadMan would help her grab another national award, replied that she does not do film for awards. She added that she just wants to do good work and be part of good films. Her next release PadMan, starring along with Akshay Kumar and Radhika Apte is scheduled for a release on December 25th, 2018.

Actress Sonam Kapoor, who is gearing up for the release of her forthcoming film PadMan, says that she wants to do good work and be a part of good films. Recipient of Special Mention Award at the 64th National Awards for her role in the 2016 film ‘Neerja’, Sonam was asked if she thinks PadMan would help her achieve another National Award and she said; “I don’t do films for awards, I just want to do good work and be part of good films.”

Sonam, along with Akshay Kumar, was present on the set of Grand Finale of Zee Marathi’s Show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ on Sunday to promote ‘PadMan’. During the media interaction, Sonam also revealed that she would be shooting for Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s film after which she will start her next film ‘Zoya factor’. “I am going to shoot in February, March and April for Vinod (Chopra) Uncle’s production. Then I will start preparing for ‘Zoya Factor’,” she said. “Also there are three releases this year, first ‘Pad Man’ this month, then ‘Veere Di Wedding’ in May and then Dutt biopic, so I will be busy with films. So, there is no time for other plans,” added Sonam.

Talking about Marathi cinema, Sonam said she is glad that the industry is being recognised for its worth. “Marathi films and songs have become very trendy right now. But people aren’t aware of the years of hard work and quality work that happened earlier. But I am so glad that it has become so popular now that even we have to come and promote our films on the Marathi platform,” she said.

Directed by R. Balki, ‘PadMan’ is scheduled to release worldwide on January 25.