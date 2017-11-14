Kahaani director Sujoy Ghosh has stepped down as the jury chief of International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which is scheduled to be held from November 20 to 28 in Goa after the information and broadcasting ministry has pulled out Malayalam movie 'S Durga' and Marathi film 'Nude' from the 48th edition of the film festival.

Director Sujoy Ghosh is upset with the decision of information and broadcasting ministry overruling the decision of the IFFI jury and pulling out Malayalam movie 'S Durga' and Marathi film 'Nude' from the 48th edition of the film festival

Filmmaker Sujoy Ghosh, who is known for directing phenomenal films like Kahaani, has quit as the jury chief for the upcoming International Film Festival of India (IFFI) which is scheduled to be held from November 20 to 28 in Goa after the controversial removal of films S Durga and Nude from the final list. Director Sujoy Ghosh is upset with the decision of information and broadcasting ministry overruling the decision of the IFFI jury and pulling out Malayalam movie ‘S Durga’ and Marathi film ‘Nude‘ from the 48th edition of the film festival.

The jury had earlier recommended ‘Nude’ as the opening film, with Sujoy calling it a ‘strong feminist film’ and also lauding ‘S Durga’ for its strong message about women’s safety. The jury submitted its list to the ministry on September 20-21, but the line-up was made public only recently and without the name of the two films, a member had disclosed because of which some members of the jury had even gone on to criticise the decision, but the ministry stayed away from responding to the allegations. This has now led to Sujoy Ghosh quitting from the post.

S Durga is a Malayalam movie, which has been written and helmed by Sanal Sasidharan. The film exposes the reality of a misogynistic society and captures various encounters of a couple running away in the night. The movie recently received a U/A certificate from the censor board. It was earlier titled Sexy Durga, which was changed after censor board raised an objection. The makers of the movie were also forced to have 21 audio mutes by the board. The movie has already been screened at some international film festivals and has also won a few awards while Nude is a Marathi film, which has been written and directed by Ravi Jadhav. The movie explores the life and conflicts of a nude model at an art school. It was finalised as the opening film by the 13-member jury panel, but I&B Ministry has replaced it with Vinod Kapri’s Hindi movie Pihu.

Filmmakers Sanal Sasidharan and Ravi Jadhav have expressed their disappointment because of I&B Ministry’s decision and Sasidharan has alleged that the list was delayed on purpose. He told a news agency that he’s planning to approach the court after this ‘clever move’ by the ministry.