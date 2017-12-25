Well, an Instagram post shared by Ileana D Cruz has raised the question of her marriage with longtime bae Andrew Kneebone. They have also shared some other posts in the past that made fans go frenzy with the couple's intimacy. Here are we sharing the post from Ileana's Instagram account that gathered a lot of attention from her fans.

Recently, a picture shared by Ileana D’Cruz has raised major questions about her relationship with boyfriend Andrew Kneebone. Are Ileana D’Cruz and boyfriend Andrew Kneebone married? Well, her new photo caption says so. Ileana posted a picture on Instagram on the occasion of Christmas featuring herself and a Christmas tree. What got the fans attention was the Baadshaho’s actress’ caption which read: “My favourite time of the year. #christmastime #happyholidays #home #love #family Photo by hubby @andrewkneebonephotography.”

Ileana’s fans got excited enough and could not but notice her caption even on Christmas’ eve. Some fans are wondering if Ileana secretly married Andrew while some posted comments such as “Married coz you mentioned Andrew Kneebone as your “Hubby” and the other user wrote: “Happy married life.”

Ileana and Andrew are in an open relationship and have been seen sharing adorable pictures on social media. Andrew is an Australian photographer and every picture captured by him makes Ilean look beauteous. Ileana leaves no chance to make her fan go awe with every post she shares on Instagram with her beau Andrew. The actress is not vocal about her relationship as she does not want Andrew to face any harsh comments just because she is a celebrity.

Earlier, Ileana spoke with a famous tabloid about her relationship with Andrew. In an interview, Ileana said, “Initially, I was told to not speak about my relationship. And while I don’t have an issue talking about it, it’s unfair that people are being unnecessarily harsh on him (Andrew). It is unfair to subject him to harsh comments just because I am a celebrity. He is entitled to his privacy and respect and he deserves both in equal measure. He is a great person, and it did affect me when people left harsh comments on my social media posts. But I do give it back to nasty trolls.”