Aubrey Drake Graham, popularly known as Drake, is a Canadian rapper, singer, songwriter and much more. Drake, who is known for ruling the chartbusters list with his amazing tracks, has recently topped the list of his girls’ fans after he came out in support of them during his Sydney concert. The famous rapper, Drake, who is considered as one of the most profession artists in the industry was in the middle of performing one of his hit songs ‘Know Yourself’ at Marquee nightclub, when he suddenly stopped. It wasn’t what many of you might think, neither was it a glitch nor Drake was trying to throw tantrums. Then what?

Drake stopped in between to address a groper from the crowd. As per reports, after Drake spotted a man groping girls, he shouted, “Yo, stop that s**t”. Furious over the act, Drake said, “If you don’t stop touching girls, I’m gonna come out there and f**k you up.” And as expected there were cheers all round supporting the singer. The video which went viral on the social media was captured by a fan. Drake who is currently on ‘Boy Meets World’ tour later played a full show at Qudos Bank Arena later in the evening.

Following the incident, singer Drake is the latest musician to call out sexual assault at gigs. After Drake stopped in mid-event to point out the groper, the crowd went wild with support and after the incident the social media has also lit up with support for the rapper. Earlier in August, the lead singer of Brighton metal core band Architects, berated an audience member for groping a woman who was crowd surfing during a set at a festival in the Netherlands.

The issue of women being groped in public places are on rise across the world. The bold move by the singer not only garnered him support from the crowd but, also encouraged many to stand against the sexual harassment.