The untitled biopic by Sanjay Dutt turns out to much await biopic films of 2018, by director Rajkumar Hirani. Stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, and Manisha Koirala are part of the film. Manisha Koirala who acts as his mother in the film has gained much attention of the audience in the photos, she attracts all the attention as she looks as beautiful and graceful as the Mother India actress.

Manisha Koirala who acts as his mother in the film has gained much attention of the audience inn the photos, she attracts all the attention as she looks as beautiful and graceful as the Mother India actress

Sanjay Dutt’s untitled biopic, directed by Rajkumar Hirani, is indeed one of the most awaited films of 2018. The film has Ranbir Kapoor in the leading role. Photographs of Ranbir Kapoor in the movie have created much buzz on social media, Other actors supporting Ranbir in the biopic include Manisha Koirala, Dia Mirza, Paresh Rawal and Anushka Sharma. Recently Manisha Koirala’s look in the film got leaked and she looks akin to Nargis Dutt, the great actor Sanjay Dutt’s late mother. The film will hit the screens on 29 June 2018. This announcement was made by the film’s director on Twitter.

Rajkumar Hirani who is the director of the film is known for his two very successful movies — PK and 3 idiots. The recent film which he is directing illustrates the ups and downs in the life of Sanjay Dutt and is the most awaited biopic of the current year. Confirming the release date of the movie, the official handle of Fox Star Hindi tweeted, “The no-holds-barred story of Sanjay Dutt, directed by @RajkumarHirani, #DuttBiopic releasing on June 29! A Fox Star Studios presentation, produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra and #RajkumarHirani. #RanbirKapoor.”

The formidable news came when actress Manisha Koirala’s photos from the film’s sets appeared online where she is seen dressed up as Nargis Dutt, the late mother of Sanjay Dutt. Photographs of the film shooting have gone viral on social media. Manisha Koirala who acts as Sanjay’s mother in the film has gained much attention of the audience in the photos. She attracts all the attention as she looks as beautiful and graceful as the Mother India actress. Manisha was born into a politically profound Koirala family, and has proved herself in innumerable movies like Bombay (1995), Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), Dil Se.. (1998), Mann (1999), Lajja (2001), Company (2002).

Sanjay Dutt, who is known as a classic actor and a producer too is the son of veteran Hindi film actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis Dutt. He has appeared in more than 100 Hindi films and essayed roles of gangster, police officer, kingpin. One of his famous roles was in Lage raho Munna Bhai where he acted as a thug aka doctor.