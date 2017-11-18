In question and answer round post getting the top five spot, Manushi was asked: "Which profession deserves the highest salary and why?" She replied: "I think a mother is of highest respect. I don't think it’s just about cash but love and respect she gives to someone. She is the biggest inspiration in my life. The mother should get the highest respect." As many as 108 beauty queens from different parts of the world are participating in the prestigious pageant.

India’s Manushi Chillar won the coveted Miss World 2017 pageant here; 16 years after Priyanka Chopra won the title in 2000. Manushi Chhillar competed against 108 contestants from various countries at a glittering event held at Sanya City Arena here. Miss World 2016 winner Puerto Rico’s Stephanie Del Valle gave away the coveted crown to the winner. Manushi Chhillar, who is from Haryana, had earlier this year won the Femina Miss India 2017.

Before winning the Miss World 2017 pageant, a 21-year-old from Haryana, created buzz after she made it to the top five at the Miss World 2017 pageant. Manushi Chhillar from India, England, France, Kenya and Mexico grabbed the top five spots at the pageant. Manushi, born to doctor parents, studied at St. Thomas School in New Delhi and Bhagat Phool Singh Government Medical College for Women in Sonepat. Her entire family including brother and sister were present and they looked excited watching Manushi grabbing top five spots.

In question and answer round post getting the top five spot, Manushi was asked: "Which profession deserves the highest salary and why?" She replied: "I think a mother is of highest respect. I don't think it's just about cash but love and respect she gives to someone. She is the biggest inspiration in my life. The mother should get the highest respect."