Indian-American actor-comedian Aziz Ansari won the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for “Master of None” at the 75th Golden Globe Awards, making history for an Asian, here. According to etonline.com, Ansari’s win marked the second time an actor of South Asian descent has won a Golden Globe in 35 years. Ben Kingsley, who is of Indian descent, won for Best Actor – Motion Picture, Drama in 1982.”I genuinely didn’t think I’d win because all the websites said I was going to lose. Also, I am glad we won this one because it would have really sucked to lose two of these in a row,” Ansari said in his acceptance speech at the gala on Sunday night.

“The only reason my acting is good in that show is that everyone else holds me up,” Ansari quipped before thanking the cast and crew of “Master Of None”, his parents and the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. On the Netflix original series, Ansari not only stars as Dev Shah, the pasta-loving, cupcake show host, but also serves as co-creator, writer, and director. This is Ansari’s second Golden Globe nomination and first win. He was previously nominated in 2016 also for “Master of None”. He beat Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”), Kevin Bacon (“I Love Dick”), William H. Macy (“Shameless”) and Eric McCormack (“Will & Grace”).

Born in Columbia, South Carolina, to a Muslim family from Tamil Nadu, Ansari started his career as a stand-up comedian and acted on television in the comedy series “Parks and Recreation”. He then created the “Master of None”, based on his personal experiences. Indian-American actor Kal Penn congratulated Ansari on his win via Twitter.