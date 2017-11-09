Udhayanidhi Stalin has made a strong comeback on screen with Ippadai Vellum. It is a film that is quasi-drama and quasi-comedy with some action thrown in. Read our review to find out whether the flick deserves your presence at the theaters.

Udhayanidhi Stalin is back on screen with ‘Ippadai Vellum’ and this time he has tried to break away from the typical rom-com films he has done. The movie introduces us first to Chotta Raj (Daniel Balaji), a terrorist who is a specialist in making bombs. He escapes from prison and heads from Allahabad to Chennai which is his next target. Then director Gaurav Narayanan takes us to Tiruvannamalai where Madhusudhanan is a software engineer and lives with his mother Kanmani (Radhika Sarathkumar). He is building a house for his mom whom his world revolves around.

But Madhu is also in love with Bhargavi (Manjima Mohan) and the two decide to elope despite opposition from her brother, Dheena, a cop. The night before Madhu and Bhargavi get married, things go awry. Chotta’s path crosses both Madhu and Kuzhandai Vel’s (Soori) and both end up getting arrested by the cops. Why have they been arrested? How do they prove their innocence? Do the cops catch Chotta? Does Madhu marry Bhargavi?

‘Ippadai Vellum’ is a new attempt for Udhayanidhi in terms of the script and he has done a good job as Madhu. He has grown in terms of not just his acting skills but dance skills as well. Manjima has a role of being a supportive girlfriend and she pulls it off with ease. It is also interesting to see Soori in a role that gives him more scope than just a comedian. We have seen Daniel Balaji in many negative roles and Chotta doesn’t offer him or is anything new.

Director Gaurav Narayanan has tried to give us a film that is quasi-drama and quasi-comedy with some action thrown in. However, the script, which deals with terrorism, is not racy enough and the comedy sequences are a little jarring to the narrative. Had the director cut these down, the film could have been more gripping and become a drama thriller. There are also many loopholes in the script and even if we don’t look for logic, the film falls short. ‘Ippadai Vellum’ could have been a far more engaging film had the director focused on these.