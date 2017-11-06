The 17th Indian Television Academy Awards 2017 was undoubtedly a grand and glamorous star-studded event which witnessed our popular TV personalities dressed up as fashion symbols at the red carpet. A number of famous television personalities attended the 17th Indian Television Academy Awards. ITA 2017 ceremony was hosted by Manish Paul and Ali Asgar. Sriti Jha, Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan and others gave a phenomenal performance at the event. The Best Actress Drama was bagged by Jennifer Winget for playing Maya’s role in Beyhadh and Best Actor Popular was giving to Nakuul Mehta and Vivian DSena.
The award night was made more glamorous by many actors from super hit shows like Naagin, Beyhadh, Ishaqbaaaz, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many others. We got to see Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan, Kunal Jaisingh, Nakuul Mehta, Shrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, Kanchi Singh and Rohan Mehra, Avika Gor, Vivian Dsena, Kishwer Merchant, Ravi Dubey, Jennifer Winget among others.
All the known and India’s most loved television personalities of TV industry dressed in the best and headed for the 17th edition of the Indian Television Academy Awards on Sunday night. From Mouni Roy to Jennifer Winget, Rashami Desai, Madhurima Tuli, TV’s hottest and the most popular ladies shined bright at ITA red carpet. The boys were also far behind as Nakul Mehta, Arjun Bijlani, Rithvik Dhanjani impressed us with their unique style. Maniesh Paul and Ali Asgar hosted the starry night and Mouni, Sriti Jha, Adaa Khan, Shantanu Maheshwari, Arjun Bijlani, Ravi Dubey made it a memorable event thanks to their entertaining performances. Here is the list of all the winners from the night:
Best Actor Popular: Nakuul Mehta and Vivian DSena
Best Actor Drama: Purab Kohli
Best Actress Popular: Helly Shah
Best Actress Drama: Jennifer Winget
Best Show: Ishqbaaz
Best Show Drama (Jury) – POW
Most Entertaining Personality on TV: Maniesh Paul
Most Popular TV Personality: Farah Khan
Best Costume: Neerushaa Nikhat for Chandrakanta
Best Actor Comedy: Rohitash Gaud
Best Actress Comedy: Shubhangi Atre Poorey
Best Supporting Actor: Varun Badola
Best Supporting Actress: Rajeshwari Sachdev
Best Videography: Kuldeep Mumaniya
Best Editing: Gaurav Khera
Best Actor Negative Role Jury: Denzil Smith
Best Visual Effects: Devendra Kumar
ITA Sterling Icon of Indian Entertainment: Ekta Kapoor
