The 17th Indian Television Academy Awards 2017 was a star-studded event when the whole of the TV industry made their presence a memorable one. The red carpet was filled with TV beauties like Jennifer Winget, Mouni Roy, Shrenu Parikh, Adaa Khan, Aishwarya Sakhuja, Helly Shah who were looking like fashion queens.

. From Mouni Roy to Jennifer Winget, Rashami Desai, Madhurima Tuli, TV's hottest and the most popular ladies shined bright at ITA red carpet

The 17th Indian Television Academy Awards 2017 was undoubtedly a grand and glamorous star-studded event which witnessed our popular TV personalities dressed up as fashion symbols at the red carpet. A number of famous television personalities attended the 17th Indian Television Academy Awards. ITA 2017 ceremony was hosted by Manish Paul and Ali Asgar. Sriti Jha, Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan and others gave a phenomenal performance at the event. The Best Actress Drama was bagged by Jennifer Winget for playing Maya’s role in Beyhadh and Best Actor Popular was giving to Nakuul Mehta and Vivian DSena.

The award night was made more glamorous by many actors from super hit shows like Naagin, Beyhadh, Ishaqbaaaz, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and many others. We got to see Mouni Roy, Arjun Bijlani, Adaa Khan, Kunal Jaisingh, Nakuul Mehta, Shrenu Parikh, Surbhi Chandna, Mansi Srivastava, Kanchi Singh and Rohan Mehra, Avika Gor, Vivian Dsena, Kishwer Merchant, Ravi Dubey, Jennifer Winget among others.

All the known and India’s most loved television personalities of TV industry dressed in the best and headed for the 17th edition of the Indian Television Academy Awards on Sunday night. From Mouni Roy to Jennifer Winget, Rashami Desai, Madhurima Tuli, TV’s hottest and the most popular ladies shined bright at ITA red carpet. The boys were also far behind as Nakul Mehta, Arjun Bijlani, Rithvik Dhanjani impressed us with their unique style. Maniesh Paul and Ali Asgar hosted the starry night and Mouni, Sriti Jha, Adaa Khan, Shantanu Maheshwari, Arjun Bijlani, Ravi Dubey made it a memorable event thanks to their entertaining performances. Here is the list of all the winners from the night:

Best Actor Popular: Nakuul Mehta and Vivian DSena

Best Actor Drama: Purab Kohli

Best Actress Popular: Helly Shah

Best Actress Drama: Jennifer Winget

Best Show: Ishqbaaz

Best Show Drama (Jury) – POW

Most Entertaining Personality on TV: Maniesh Paul

Most Popular TV Personality: Farah Khan

Best Costume: Neerushaa Nikhat for Chandrakanta

Best Actor Comedy: Rohitash Gaud

Best Actress Comedy: Shubhangi Atre Poorey

Best Supporting Actor: Varun Badola

Best Supporting Actress: Rajeshwari Sachdev

Best Videography: Kuldeep Mumaniya

Best Editing: Gaurav Khera

Best Actor Negative Role Jury: Denzil Smith

Best Visual Effects: Devendra Kumar

ITA Sterling Icon of Indian Entertainment: Ekta Kapoor

The gorgeous @jenwinget is at the #ITAAwards red carpet and we cannot get over her look. @theITA_official pic.twitter.com/0pn7KxZsNY — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 5, 2017