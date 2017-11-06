Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and Akshaye Khanna starrer Ittefaq has earned an average collection. However, the film falls far behind Hollywood superhero action movie Thor: Ragnarok which has already beaten Ittefaq by a huge margin. The film which opened at Rs 9.91 crores has earned Rs 21.79 crore till now beating Ittefaq which was only able to mint Rs 16.05 crores on the first weekend. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film did a total business of Rs 16.05 crore on the first weekend and said that strong word of mouth has translated into steady growth of the film by each passing day especially in the metropolitan cities.

Helmed by Abhay Chopra, Ittefaq earned Rs 4.05 crore on Friday, Rs 5.50 crore on Saturday and, Rs 6.05 crore on Sunday which makes it a total of Rs 16.05 crore. Although Ittefaq received good reviews from critics, the film failed to put the expected impact at the box office over its first weekend. Having limited screens, Ittefaq had witnessed occupancy of around 15-20 percent on its opening day. However, the film witnessed some growth on its second day at the box office. Ittefaq collected Rs 5.50 crore at the domestic market on Saturday, registering a growth of over 35 percent.

‘Ittefaq’ which marks the directorial debut of late filmmaker BR Chopra’s son Abhay Chopra is an adaptation of Yash Chopra’s 1969 film by the same name. The 1969 ‘Iteffaq’ featured Rajesh Khanna, Madan Puri and Nanda in lead roles. While Sidharth is seen playing the role of Rajesh Khanna, Sonakshi essays the role of Nanda and Akshaye Khanna steps into the shoes of Madan Puri. Meanwhile, Golmaal Again is still going strong at the box office and steadily inching towards the Rs 200-crore mark. With Rs 3.69 crore on Saturday, Rohit Shetty’s horror-comedy has raked in Rs 188.66 crore so far.