Crime-thriller Ittefaq which features Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna in lead roles has performed average at the Box Office since its release. The five day Box Office collection of the film is Rs 20.03 crore.

Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra and Akshaye Khanna starrer Ittefaq has collected a total of Rs 20.30 crore in the span of five days since it has been released. The crime-thriller has been helmed by Abhay Chopra. The film collected Rs 4.05 crore on its opening day and has been performing average at the Box Office because of tough competition from Rohit Shetty’s Golmaal Again and Chris Hemsworth’s Thor: Ragnarok. Ittefaq collected Rs 5.50 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, Ittefaq moved a little more ahead with earnings of Rs 6.50 crore but Monday and Tuesday saw drastic lows with just Rs 2.25 crore and Rs 2 crore, respectively.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “#Ittefaq is STEADY on weekdays… Fri 4.05 cr, Sat 5.50 cr, Sun 6.50 cr, Mon 2.25 cr, Tue 2 cr. Total: ₹ 20.30 cr. India biz.” The makers of the film have also applied a new marketing strategy for the film. Besides using the usual promotional tools, the makers decided to use a different strategy to make audience curious about their film. The leading stars of the film are using their social media accounts to engage viewers, as well as releasing teasers, posters, and promos.

‘Ittefaq’ which marks the directorial debut of late filmmaker BR Chopra’s son Abhay Chopra is an adaptation of Yash Chopra’s 1969 film by the same name. The 1969 ‘Iteffaq’ featured Rajesh Khanna, Madan Puri and Nanda in lead roles. While Sidharth is seen playing the role of Rajesh Khanna, Sonakshi essays the role of Nanda and Akshaye Khanna steps into the shoes of Madan Puri. Meanwhile, Golmaal Again is still going strong at the box office and steadily inching towards the Rs 200-crore mark.