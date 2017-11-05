Akshaye Khanna, Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra starrer Ittefaq has minted Rs 9.5 crore in two days failing to create the big impact at the Box Office that it was touted for. The flick has got positive responses from the movie critiques but fans haven't added to the cause

Director Abhay Chopra’s Ittefaq failed to cope-up with expectations of a huge opening day collection as it minted only around Rs 4 Cr on Friday. The crime thriller starring Sonakshi Sinha, Sidharth Malhotra, and Akshaye Khanna has been lauded by critiques as one of the finest films of 2017 but the flick has not been up to the mark in terms of converting those responses into audiences as the collections don’t impress. After a moderate Rs 4 Cr opening, Ittefaq managed to garner upward trend and finished Saturday with a total of Rs 5.50 Cr. Going by the disappointing start at the Box Office it looks like the no promotion strategy of team Ittefaq backfired.

If Ittefaq’s run at the Box Office does not pace up on Sunday, the movie could see much lesser turnover than predicted. Stars Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha have not delivered a super hit in a while and the film’s run could be of utter disappointment to them. Akshaye Khanna who has delivered a stand out performance in the film will also not be satisfied with Ittefaq’s performance at the box office. The film producers and stars didn’t promote it in an orthodox way, resorting to word of mouth and no promotional activities.

Trade analyst Girish Johar had earlier predicted a 3.5-4 crore opening for Ittefaq which came true, “Ittefaq is a word-of-mouth film and they have promoted it very smartly. I feel it should open somewhere around Rs 3 or Rs 3.5 crore mark. It can also make Rs 4 Cr. Both Sonakshi and Sidharth’s last projects were big flops at the Box Office. Sonakshi Sinha’s Noor which was made for a budget of Rs 22 crore managed to scale only Rs 11.64 crore at the box office. Sidharth Malhotra’s ‘A Gentleman’ was also abysmal as it collected an overall Rs 38.30 crore compared to the making cost of Rs 60 crore.

The figures prove the fact that Ittefaq should have been taken up a bit more wisely and promoted across diversions to ensure the fans turn up at the cinemas. It is still to be seen, how well does it gross on Sunday. Akshaye Khanna who has been appreciated widely for his dynamic acting in the flick said that it’s perhaps too early to judge a film immediately after its release. “The initial response that I got has been really positive… so we will analyse it later but right now it is extremely positive,” said Akshaye.

Ittefaq, inspired by the 1969 film of the same name has been produced by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment and BR Studios. The lukewarm response it has got from the audience suggests that the thriller might turn out to be a box office disaster.