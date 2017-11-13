"Sometimes the universe puts us in places where our souls most need to be in order to see more clearly. So grateful to be here," Halle Berry wrote as she shared her beautiful pics on Instagram platform. James Bond girl Halle Berry had been enjoying her 'quiet' holidays on the gorgeous beaches of Kerala.

Oscar winner and hugely popular American actress Halle Berry had a peaceful and quiet holiday here, without grabbing the attention she is used to. Berry, 51, won the 2002 Academy Award for Best Actress for her performance in the romantic drama “Monster’s Ball”. An official of the beach resort where she and her five-member group were put up, told IANS on Monday that the actress’ visit was purely private. “She and her group were here with us for two nights and checked out yesterday morning. She spent time at the beach and had no problems moving around. Yes, none knew who she was and we were also told that since this was a private visit, none should also come to know”.

“She really enjoyed the stay with us and the places she visited,” said the official on condition of anonymity. Helle Berry arrived at the Kochi International Airport around three days ago, and drove to the beach resort near here. During her visit, she enjoyed a houseboat ride, visited the beach and also a few establishments here.

Take time to get lost today A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:25pm PST

shoutout to all the crystals I haven’t bought yet… I’m coming for you #crystalcollector A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 9, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

On Sunday, she went back to Kochi and flew to Mumbai from there. Berry has been posting updates from her India trip on Instagram. “Time to WINE down,” read one post in which she is seen holding up a glass of red wine. Her wrist is wrapped in beads. In another post from Mumbai, she is seen sporting a bindi and is seen wearing an innovative serpent ring. “Sometimes the universe puts us in places where our souls most need to be in order to see more clearly. So grateful to be here,” she wrote.

Time to WINE down A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 12, 2017 at 5:07pm PST

Caught a sunrise in Mumbai today A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:57am PST

Before her trip to Kerala, the former James Bond girl was in Mumbai where she bonded with actress Dia Mirza over climate change at a private event.