Actor James Franco says there was a time when he was incapable of settling down with anyone. In an interview to GQ Australia, the actor added that he was so “so self-consumed” that he became incapable of sharing his heart with anyone else, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“I was a person that was incapable of settling down with anyone because I was so self-consumed before,” Franco said.

He added: “I was incapable of sharing my heart with anyone. I was so scared to be vulnerable that I made myself busy every minute of the day, so I had an excuse. But I didn’t realise until it started to hurt enough.”

Franco’s last serious relationship was with for “The Help” star Ahna O’Reilly. They split in 2011, after being in a relationship for five years.