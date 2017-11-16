Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter are all set to make their bollywood debut in Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat. Dharma Productions on Wednesday had taken to micro-blogging site Twitter to unveil the poster of the film. The shooting of the film will begin in December.

Dharma Productions’ Dhadak starring Janhvi Kapoor and Ishan Khattar will hit the theatres on July 6, 2018. Earlier, the makers had unveiled the first poster of the Hindi remake of Marathi film Sairat that is set to go on floors in December. “Janhvi & Ishaan in #धड़क. Directed by @ShashankKhaitan – an official adaptation of #Sairat. Begins shooting in #December! Releases on 6th July 2018 @karanjohar @apoorvamehta18 @ZeeStudios_ With this, 2018 seems to be a big year for Bollywood as we already have a list of some big projects releasing in the year.” Karan Johar’s production house had written in a tweet.

Following the release of the poster, Janhvi’s mother actress Sridevi took to Twitter to wish the entire cast good luck for their upcoming venture. “Wishing @karanjohar @ZeeStudios_, Ishaan,@ShashankKhaitan & the entire cast and crew of #Dhadak all the good wishes. May all blessings be with you’ll to make a honest film.”

“Five years ago, Sidharth, Varun and Alia joined the Dharma family. And as we speak, they are scintillating stars of the movie industry. We are about to extend our family. We are about to present two actors, the details would be out at 5 pm. It is by the director of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. What’s the name of the film? Well, let me just give you a hint – My heart is beating faster,” Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania fame director Shashank Khaitan had taken to Twitter before the release of the poster.

Dhadak is the official remake of Marathi film Sairat which was a big hit garnering over Rs 100 crore at the box office. The film starred Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar in the lead roles. The posters of both films look quite similar too with Dhadak having a tint of extra glamour.