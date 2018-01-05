After stunning her fans with her bold and sexy avatar, Jennifer Winget is all geared up to romance Harshad Chopda on screen. The actress Jennifer has set the internet on fire for posting some bold photos on Instagram. Scroll down to look at few of Jennifer Winget's hot photos.

After the success of her previous show, Beyhadh, Jennifer Winget is all set to rock her new show Bepannah. Earlier the actress has paid justice to her negative role as an over-possessive girlfriend starring opposite Kushal Tandon and the same role garnered many accolades to her. The actress always stuns her fans with her bold and sexy avatar. Now Jennifer is all geared up to romance Harshad Chopda on screen. Jennifer says she feels ecstatic to be a part of the new show to pair with Harshad.

Jennifer Winget won many awards for her role in Saraswatichandra and was named as the 21st World’s Sexiest Asian Women in 2012. The Television actress Jennifer Winget has started her career at an early age of 12 as a child artist in the film Raja Ko Rani Se Pyar Ho Gaya. Jennifer has set the internet on fire for posting some bold photos on Instagram.

Here we have curated few of Jennifer Winget’s sexy, hot and beautiful photos.

Jennifer Winget stuns her fan with her gorgeous look

Jennifer Winget shows off her pout under the bright sky

Jennifer Winget poses naturally for the camera

Jennifer Winget wraps her animal printed coat to enhance her beauty

Jennifer Winget looks like a bright glowing sunflower in this yellow dress

Jennifer Winget looks beautiful in this white floral ensemble

Jennifer Winget looks smart as she strolls city streets

Jennifer Winget flaunts her bold personality

Jennifer Winget poses candidly for the camera

With that blonde hair, Jennifer Winget looks dazzling hot

Jennifer Winget brings back the yesteryear movie actress look

Jennifer Winget raises the temperature with that fine-cut dress

Jennifer Winget creates some wow moments in this bold outfit

Jennifer Winget shares her yoga moment

With the Buddha as the backdrop, Jennifer Winget flaunts her copper-coloured dress

Jennifer Winget looks sizzling hot in red