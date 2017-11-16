Jhanvi Kapoor, who is the elder daughter of actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor, has been gearing up for her debut film Dhadak opposite Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar. However, the new speculations which are making rounds are that she has been roped in for Rohit Shetty's next film opposite Ranveer Singh.

Dhadak is reportedly a remake of 2016 hit Marathi film, Sairat, starring Rinku Rajguru and Akash Thosar. It tells the story of two teenagers battling the rigid caste system for their love for each other. The official announcement was made by Dharma Productions on 15 November on Twitter. The film will be directed by Shashank Khaitan. Jhanvi has reportedly already started taking dance and acting classes for Dhadak, which will hit the screens sometime next year. Directed by Shashank Khaitan, it is believed the first schedule of the Hindi remake will roll in northern India. Sairat was the first Marathi movie to reach the 100 crore mark. Khaitan has already directed two successful films for Dharma: Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

Janhvi is the elder daughter of actor Sridevi and producer Boney Kapoor while Ishaan is the son of Neelima Azim and Rajeev Khattar and half-brother of actor Shahid Kapoor. Janhvi looks like a mirror image of Sridevi in the pictures. The veteran actor had said about Janhvi’s debut recently, “Children have their own mind. When it comes to her work, I don’t want to advise. She must cultivate her craft all by herself, make her own choices and chart her own path.”