The hotness meter of John Abraham knows no bounds. Right from his debut film Jism, opposite Bipasha Basu, John Abraham became one of the most desirable men in the entertainment industry with his hot physique and good looks. The model turned actor dared to go bold with his statement yellow briefs in his 2008 hit film Dostana, starring opposite Priyanka Chopra and Abhishek Bachchan. According to a latest poster that has gone viral on the internet, the actor’s image has been used to promote Mexican gay cruise.

Known as the Wet and Wild Gay cruise, the poster promises a place where guys go wild with great music, beautiful secluded beach, stunning scenery and lunch at an exotic restaurant location. One twitter user Nia Levy King shared the image on the social media platform with the caption,” Super curious if John Abraham knows they are using his image to promote gay cruises in Mexico. #Dostana”. The reactions that followed were equally surprising. A Twitter user commented, “John Abraham seems like a chill guy, he probably won’t mind this”, another added, “@TheJohnAbraham This is gonna get viral soon”.

John Abraham will be next seen on the big screen in his much awaited release, Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran starring opposite Diana Penty and Boman Irani. Directed by Abhishek Sharma, the film is slated to release on February 23, 2018. The actor has been reportedly signed opposite Baahubali actor Tamannah Bhatia and Manoj Bajpayee for Milap Zaveri’s upcoming film. John has also released his very own version of emojis, known as jomoji and is currently available only on the App store just for the iOS users.

