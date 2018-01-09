On being asked about working with Saif Ali Khan, Akshay said, "Saif is the best A-list actor we have. Hands down. His work in 'Kaalakaandi' will be remembered for a long time to come. He is an absolute gentleman and I am honoured to have worked with him. I hope our destinies align again on another project someday."

Bollywood actor Akshay Oberoi is all set to be seen on screen in director Akshat Verma’s ‘Kaalakaandi’ with Saif Ali Khan. An actor who received training at Stella Adler and Playhouse West in the USA, Oberoi began his career with Prithvi Theatre. From ‘Pizza’ and ‘Piku’ to ‘Kaalakaandi’ today, he has worked with some of the best in the Hindi film industry. Having slowly made a mark in B-Town, the actor is looking forward to more success in the years to come, In this exclusive chat with Latha Srinivasan of NewsX, Akshay Oberoi talks about his career in Bollywood, his upcoming release and what he is looking forward to in 2018.

NEWSX: How difficult has it been to make a mark in Bollywood?

AKSHAY OBEROI: My journey has been quite the struggle. But you know, the whole clichéd story of if you want something hard enough you get it… it’s kind of true. I am glad I lasted this long and that I am finally on my way now. The hardest part of being an actor is landing a job and a steady one at that. I am glad that I can call myself a working actor. I am very proud of that.

NEWSX: Tell us about your role in ‘Kaalakaandi’?

AKSHAY OBEROI: This is the first part I’ve played that is closest to who I am in real life. With the other films (‘Pizza’, ‘Laal Rang’, ‘Gurgaon’) those characters where nowhere close to me in as a person. I mean, I presume somewhere they are a part of me, that’s why I was able to play them. But by large from a language and experience perspective, I am most like Angad. Angad is a Bandra-born and bred kid who is about to get married when the film opens.

NEWSX: And much like the other characters in the film, is going through his own host of issues. How was it working with Saif Ali Khan?

AKSHAY OBEROI: Saif is the best A-list actor we have. Hands down. His work in ‘Kaalakaandi’ will be remembered for a long time to come. He is an absolute gentleman and I am honoured to have worked with him. I hope our destinies align again on another project someday.

NEWSX: How significant is this film in your career?

AKSHAY OBEROI: This, much like every movie, is significant for my career. I only get jobs because someone saw my work, liked me, and decided to hire me. I don’t come from a big media backing nor have my films made the big bucks at the box office. So I have to be the best I can be in every movie, web series, a short film I take up. And for that to translate, every project I am doing must matter the world to me.

NEWSX: What do you expect from the audience?

AKSHAY OBEROI: That’s a tricky question. I am not sure. We made a good film. I hope people like it. We have tried something different and it takes courage to do that. I very proud of the film and hope the public will be too! How is 2018 looking for you? Currently, I am working on ‘Junglee’. Two web series of mine should be out shortly, ‘Barcode’ and ‘The Test Case’. And another film of mine, ‘Bombairiya’, will be releasing in the early part of this year.