The New Year symbolizes fresh new beginnings. Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar have decided to put their long-drawn rivalry to a happy end. Recently, the duo came together to shoot for an episode of Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty’s show India’s Next Superstars, aired on Star Plus. To let the bygones be bygones, Kangana and Karan had no awkwardness between them and shared an aww-worthy chemistry as the two hugged and sorted out their differences. Earlier, when Karan was asked if he would have Kangana on his show, he replied; “I am sure when Star Plus invites her we will be happy to have her. Our heart is big, our house is open to all. We will happily, lovingly and respectfully welcome her on the show.”

The cold war between Kangana Ranaut and Karan Johar had started on the sets of Koffee with Karan in February 2017. The diva called Karan “the torchbearer of Nepotism” which had sparked off a controversy in the entire Bollywood industry leading to a war of words and accusations. Talking to a leading daily, Kangana said; “I am looking forward to being on the show. It is a professional commitment for which I’m being paid. What is delightful is that Karan is okay with doing the show with me and seems to be slowly warming up to me.”

India’s Next Superstars is a talent based reality show that aims to find India’s next Bollywood stars. The winner of the show will grab a role in the show’s judges Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty’s new film. The tagline of the show is, “Na khandaan, na sifarish, Bollywood ko hai sirf Talent ka intezaar.” Commenting on the same, Karan told PTI, “I don’t think this tagline was an answer from my side to anything. Lot of people want to be part of the entertainment industry but it is difficult to find a platform. We are providing this platform to all those who are talented.” The first episode of the show will be aired on January 13, 2018.