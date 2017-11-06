Kangana Ranaut, who was last seen in Simran, will be featuring in Anurima Sinha's biopic. Anurima Sinha is the first woman amputee to climb the Mount Everest. Kangana is currently shooting for her upcoming movie Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi.

Bollywood queen Kangana Ranaut, who is at present busy shooting for her upcoming venture Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, will be featuring in Arunima Sinha’s biopic, according to reports. Arunima Sinha is the first woman amputee to climb the Mount Everest. The Bollywood actress has given us blockbusters like Queen and Tanu Weds Manu Returns is known for her phenomenal work. Kangana is a conventional actress who has mostly taken up challenging roles. This year, the Simran star seems to be on a biopic spree as she is already gearing up for her upcoming film which is a biopic on freedom fighter Rani Lakshmi Bai.

However, the makers of the film had to decide between Kriti Sanon and Kangana. Since Kangana had a packed and hectic schedule as she’s shooting for Manikarnika, they were sceptical about choosing her for the project. But Arunima later took the final call on the lead and if speculations are to be believed, Kangana will be playing Arunima Sinha in her biopic. The movie that was earlier said to be made under Farhan Akhtar’s production house is now being helmed by another production house that is keen on casting Kangana Ranaut for the role.

About the biopic, a source said, “The biopic on Arunima will be shot in a straight 60-day schedule. Kangana is currently shooting for the Rani Laxmi Bai biopic in Jaipur. Once the schedule ends in December, she will sign on the dotted line. The director will be finalised in a month.”

About Arunima Sinha, she was the world’s first female amputee to successfully climb the Mount Everest. She is a national level volleyball player, who was pushed out of a train by thieves in 2011. As a result, one of her legs had to be amputated below the knee. Kangana Ranaut was last seen in Simran, which didn’t receive a great response at the box office.