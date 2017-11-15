Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who has earlier been accused of cancelling several shoots of The Kapil Sharma Show, including ones that were to feature stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, has once again skipped that shoot of Akshay Kumar’s show called The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.

Actor-comedian Kapil Sharma, who has been gearing up for his upcoming movie Firangi, was last seen on a TV reality show Bigg Boss 11 after a long gap from the small screen. The latter, who was surrounded by various controversies including his fallout with co-star Sunil Grover and his show named The Kapil Sharma Show going off air due to poor TRPs, was accused of not turning up for shoots on time and often cancelling shoots due to his ill health. However, now that the release of his film Firangi is around the corner, the actor-comedian has been busy promoting the film on various platforms but it seems that his old habits have not left him till date.

As per reports, he could not arrive on the sets of Akshay Kumar’s The Great Indian Laughter Challenge as he was not keeping well. Aired on Star Plus, The Great Indian Laughter Challenge has Mallika Dua, Zakir Khan and Hussain Dalal as mentors while Akshay is the Super Judge on the show. Although fans were extremely excited to see Kapil Sharma on the comedy show but he left his fans disappointed as he did not turn up for the show. A source close to the production team of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge said, “Kapil gave a go-ahead last night and the shoot was planned for today. The team waited for a while but seeing no trace of Kapil started the acts in the hope that he could join later on. His team later in the afternoon informed that Kapil wasn’t keeping well and it won’t be possible for him to join the shoot.”

Before going on a break, Kapil had cancelled several shoots of The Kapil Sharma Show, including ones that were to feature stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. He is currently looking forward to the release of Firangi, which is to hit screens on November 24.