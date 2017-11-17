Kapil Sharma is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Firangi which is slated to release on November 24. Kapil, who took a break from television due to his ill health will soon be making a comeback on small screen with a new show. Kapil shot to fame with a comedy show called Comedy Nights With Kapil.

The channel officials of Sony Entertainment Television have confirmed the news that Kapil is soon going to be back on television with a laughter load. Danish Khan, Executive Vice President and Business Head, Sony Entertainment Television said, “Kapil will be back on television very soon.” He also added, “His movie Firangi is releasing on November 24. We are very fond of Kapil. We are even doing a promotional show which will be telecasted for his movie. We believe he has made a good movie and it’s going to be successful. Then, Kapil will be back with a bang on Sony.”

However, the year 2017 has not been a great year for Kapil Sharma so for. The actor-comedian has been in the news for all wrong reasons. He got into an ugly quarrel with former co-star Sunil Grover post which he left ‘The Kapil Sharma Show.’ Kapil Sharma was also spotted at an Ayurvedic centre in Bengaluru for holistic treatment as the actor is facing many health issues off-late. Kapil had also made headlines for calling off shoot at the last minute owing to illness and was hospitalised a couple of times in the last two months.

