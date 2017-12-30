Karan Johar admits a big mistake as the filmmaker calls Amitabh Bachchan a non Punjabi during a television show. The megastar was quick to point out his mistake and explain to him that his mother was a sikh which makes him a half sikh. Karan Johar apologised to the star on his official Twitter handle.

Celebrities are not immune from the scanner of Shehenshah of Bollywood, Mr Amitabh Bachchan. Not even Bollywood’s big shot filmmaker Karan Johar. During a television show while the filmmaker was in a conversation with Ramesh Sippy, he said,”My father only spoke in Punjabi to actors, directors, film distributors and producers. Every morning he spoke in Punjabi loudly..and I said, ‘Is everybody in this film industry Punjabi?’ Everybody had that kind of feeling down to the fact that Mr Bachchan, who is not a Punjabi, spoke fluent Punjabi. Because it was like when you’re in Rome do as the Romans do.”

Mr Bachchan was quick to point out his mistake on his official Twitter handle and tweeted, “No Karan.. I speak Punjabi because my Mother was a Sikh; that makes me a half Sikh and so I speak Punjabi .. !!!!” Karan apologized and responded to the tweet by saying, “Yes Amit uncle! My apologies got that wrong….”. Well, we must say that escalated pretty quickly. Karan Johar has directed Big B in some of the most memorable 1990s films like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham and Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna. The two will also be working together in Dharma production’s latest project Brahmastra starring with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, which is scheduled for release in 2019.

The megastar will be seen next on the big screen in Thugs of Hindostan sharing the screen-space with Aamir Khan, Fatima Sana Sheikh and Katrina Kaif. The film is slated for a release on November 7, 2018.

Here is the twitter conversation between the two:

No Karan .. I speak Punjabi because my Mother was as Sikh ; that makes me a half Sikh and so I speak Punjabi .. !!!! — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 29, 2017