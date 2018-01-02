Karan Johar penned down a love note for young stars Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar before their big bollywood debut in Dhadak. The filmmaker recited the note on his show 'Calling Karan' on 104.8 Ishq FM which gives them an experienced advice on fame, paparazzi, trolling and the overall experience. Dhadak is scheduled for a release on July 6th, 2018.

Filmmaker Karan Johar has penned a love note for Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar as the two newcomers look forward to make their Bollywood debut with Dhadak. Karan is backing the film, an adaptation of the acclaimed Marathi film Sairat, through his banner Dharma Productions. The director read the note on his show ‘Calling Karan’ on 104.8 Ishq FM on Monday, read a statement. “It’s a new year which means new beginnings and time for new relationship goals… Dear Janhvi and Ishaan, you are going to embark on a new journey of stardom this year. You will face many firsts in 2018 from promotion to paparazzi to link-ups and trolling to fame and failures. You are going to see it all,” Karan wrote.

“Through all of this, I just want to remind you to not take yourself too seriously and absorb every new experience because these initial days will never come back again. Janhvi, Ishaan your best qualities are that you all are still students. That you both really stand by your beliefs and the fact that you really don’t take yourself as seriously as I sometimes think you should. I love the fact that you are still vulnerable and innocent, please hold onto that,” he added.

The Rajasthan based film is directed by Shashank Khaitan and is scheduled for release on July 6, 2018. The initial posters of the film have garnered immense appreciation from the audiences as well as the film industry. The shooting for the film has begun and the shoot is progressing rapidly. The original story follows a love story between a girl belonging from a higher caste and the boy from a lower caste and their struggle against the societal norms.