With the festive season marking with Christmas, a star-studded evening was witnessed at Karan Johar place during his Christmas Eve bash. Bollywood celebrities including Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan along with his son Aryan, Alia Bhatt, Neha Dhupia, Sonakshi Sinha, Amrita Arora, Maliaka Arora, Soha and Kunal Khemu, Sara Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar among others were spotted on Christmas Eve at Karan Johar's place.

Karan Johar shared the above picture on his Instagram page sharing Christmas greetings by saying, “Merry Xmas from me and mine!!!!” Arriving at Karan Johar’s place, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Ranbir Kapoor came together while Alia Bhatt, Neha Dhupia, Kiran Rao, Farhan Akhtar, Amrita Arora, Maliaka Arora, were lone travellers. King Khan Shah Rukh Khan was with his son Aryan. Meanwhile, Bollywood one of the most ‘cute’ couple Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Khemu arrived together.

Among all the stars who attended the party, some were in their casual get up while some were perfectly dressed for the Christmas Eve bash. While this party may have been over, there is still a plenty of time left for the new year to arrives, so let’s wait and watch which b-town celeb gives us chance to watch our favourite celebrities in their awesome parties.