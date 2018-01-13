Fitness enthusiast, Karan Singh Grover became the brand ambassador of designer Rocky S's signature Brand RS. Scroll down to see few of Karan Singh Grover's never seen before hot, sexy, and most handsome Instagram photos.

The super model and actor Karan Singh Grover steals shows every time he appears on screen. The fitness freak actor is recognised as one of Asia’s Sexiest Men and has been listed in the same listicle several times. The teenage icon Karan Singh Grover has also starred in big movies of Bollywood including ‘Alone’, and ‘Hate Story 3’. Known for his versatile personality, Karan Singh Grover who got married to Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu is hitting the headlines again but this time the rumour goes as the handsome dude to became a daddy soon. However, Grover slapped all rumours saying that the celebs should be left alone allowing to take major decisions of their lives themselves.

Karan Singh Grover pursued a career in modelling and in 2004 won the award of the “Most Popular Model” in the Gladrags Manhunt Contest. The heartthrob celeb started his career with TV series Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai and became an instant hit. A fitness enthusiast, Karan Singh Grover became the brand ambassador of designer Rocky S’s signature Brand RS. Scroll down to see few of Karan Singh Grover’s never seen before hot, sexy, and most handsome Instagram photos.

Karan Singh Grover has been killing us with his body since forever

Karan Singh Grover goes shirtless to tease his fans

Super sexy Karan Singh Grover flaunts his body

Karan Singh Grover covers in hotness as he stares at the glass of wine

Karan Singh Grover shows off his swag!

Those arts on Karan Singh Grover’s body makes him the most desirable man on the planet

Karan Singh Grover looks amazing in his fusion attire

Karan Singh Grover straightens his gaze to make us fall for him

Karan Singh Grover plays with golden sand under the bright sky

Karan Singh Grover in his best smoking hot pose