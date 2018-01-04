The very hot and sexy Hate Story 4 actor Karan Wahi made his acting debut with television show Remix in 2004, followed by popular youth show Dill Mill Gaye. The actor has managed to gain more than 1 million followers on his Instagram account all because of his oh-so hot and sexy body. Here are his 35 hot, sexy and most handsome photos which will make you start admiring him right away.

Karan Wahi has managed to gain more than 1 million followers on his Instagram account all because of his oh-so hot and sexy body.

Former Indian cricketer, actor, model and host Karan Wahi was born on June 9th, 1986 into a Punjabi family in Delhi. After moving to Mumbai, the super hot and sexy Karan made his acting debut with popular television show Remix in 2004. His performance in the show also won him the Indian Telly Award for GR8 Best Male Newcomer. Post his appreciative stint in Remix; he starred in popular youth show Dill Mill Gaye that made him a household name as Dr Siddhant Modi.

Karan Wahi made his much-awaited Bollywood debut in romantic comedy film Daawat-e-Ishq released in 2014 as a supporting actor. However, the actor will be sharing the screen space with Urvashi Rautela in the upcoming film Hate Story 4 in 2018. Known for his amazing comedic timing, Karan has hosted a number of television shows and award nights like Nach Baliye, Dance India Dance, Indian Idol, Star Guild Awards and many more. The list of Karan Wahi’s projects is endless as the actor was also among the top contestants in Fear Factor: Khatron ke Khiladi hosted by Rohit Shetty in 2017.

Apart from his path breaking television career, Karan also enjoys a massive fan following on his social media accounts. With his cute smile and oh-so-amazing body, this Punjabi munda has been able to garner more than 1 million followers on his official Instagram handle. From behind the scenes images, chilling scenes with his friends to occasionally showing off his hot and sexy six pack abs, Karan Wahi surely knows how to win hearts.

Here are his 35 hot, sexy and most handsome photos which will make you follow him right away.