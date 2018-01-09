National Convenor of the Karni Sena, Lokendra Singh Kalvi said they will financially harm the producer of the film Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said their demand now was a ban on the film. He also urged the Prime Minister and the Censor Board to understand the "sentiments behind" their protests and also the "seriousness of the issue".

The Karni Sena, a Rajput outfit, on Tuesday once again threatened the makers of the controversial film ‘Padmavat’ of dire consequences if it was released on January 25. The film, cleared by the CBFC after a few cuts and renamed from ‘Padmavati’ to ‘Padmavat’, is scheduled to release on January 25 across India. The film will, however, not be released in Rajasthan. Addressing reporters, National Convenor of the Karni Sena, Lokendra Singh Kalvi said they will financially harm the producer of the film Sanjay Leela Bhansali and said their demand now was a ban on the film.

Kalvi also urged the Prime Minister and the Censor Board to understand the “sentiments behind” their protests and also the “seriousness of the issue”. There will be curfew if this film is released, he threatened. Adding that the film was made during the demonetisation days, the Karni Sena convenor also called for a probe into the financing of the film which stars Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor in main roles.

Kalvi also alleged that he had been threatened on phone from Pakistan, a location “somewhere near Lahore” for protesting against the release of the film. “Why is Pakistan so interested in the matter,” he asked. Before the press conference at the Press Club here, Kalvi, along with some office bearers of his outfit, called on Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and sought a ban on screening of the film in the hill state.

The outfit said Kalvi was right in demanding the film-ban which was aimed at protecting the honour of the Rajputs as he was the 24th descendant of Maharana Pratap and 37th generation descendant of Rani Padmavati.