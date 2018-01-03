Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has made a special cameo in Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero. The actor is not seen in the background but around the star. In the film, the megastar is essaying the role of a dwarf who is huge fan of Katrina. Shah Rukh is seen wearing a jacket with the actor's images imprinted on it. Helmed by Aanand L Rai, the film is scheduled for a release on December 21, 2018.

The Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan gave a huge surprise to his die hard fans with the announcement of Aanand L Rai’s Zero starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. In the teaser the megastar who is essaying the role of a dwarf, is seen dancing to the tunes of old Mohommad Rafi songs but there is a tiny detail that you might have missed. Katrina Kaif has also made a special cameo in the one minute long teaser. The actor does not appear in the background but on Shah Rukh’s jacket.

If you look at the jacket closely, you will find Katrina’s images imprinted on the jacket. Shah Rukh Khan’s character in the film will be obsessed with Katrina Kaif as he was with Deepika Padukone in Om Shaanti Om. Meanwhile, the teaser has been receiving a lot of appreciation from the fans as well as the Bollywood industry. Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted in appreciation of the trailer and said, “Bhai this is absolutely superb!!! Technology meets mainstream entertainment! Winner!!!”

Zero’s teaser has received over 7 million views on YouTube in just 3 days. The teaser ended with the dialogue, “Hum jiske peeche lag jaate hain, Life bana dete hain!” We’re sure this dialogue is surely going to become one of the super hits dialogues of the year. The film is scheduled for a release on December 21, 2018. The year 2018 has been particularly lucky for the megastar as after the teaser launch of Zero on the first day of the year, he achieved another feat by gaining 32 million followers on his official Twitter handle. We’re sure that based on the amazing response the film has been receiving; the film is going be one of the super hits of the year.