The ninth season of one of the most popular Indian television show Kaun Banega Crorepati, hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan comes to an end. Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh was invited as a celebrity guest along with Vidya Balan. Yuvraj spoke about his battle with cancer and much more.

Titled Abhinandan Abhaar, the grand finale of legendary show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) which is hosted by another living legend Amitabh Bachchan will be premiered on Wednesday—November 8 on Sony television. The celebrity contestants who will be sitting on the hot seat on the grand finale of the super hit show will be none other than Bollywood actress Vidya Balan, cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi. The grand finale of the KBC 9 shoot also saw Yuvraj Singh talk about his battle against cancer. The cricketer became emotional as he discussed the finding of his diagnosis and the long road to recovery. About having diagnosed with cancer he said: “Being an athlete it was very difficult for me to accept. When you’re playing for 6-8 hours every day, you simply can’t believe you’ve cancer.”

It was in 2011 when Yuvi was diagnosed with cancer and flew into the US for prolonged treatment. He turned to home-soil the following year. Yuvraj and Vidya’s were playing to help out with the fund of the cricketer’s NGO about cancer awareness – You We Can. They won 25 lakhs on the show. Ahead of the grand finale, this is what Yuvraj wrote about sharing screen space with Big B: “What an absolute honour and pleasure it was to play the game of KBC with the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.”

The grand finale of Kaun Banega Crorepati also showed several special moments from previous shows, including when a KBC contestant, who is also a die-hard Sachin Tendulkar fan, got to meet the master blaster through the show. As the ninth edition of KBC comes to a close, Amitabh Bachchan took the opportunity to thank everyone associated with the show.

An absolute honor it was to play the game of KBC with the legendary @SrBachchan .ThankU @vidya_balan For ur support Tune in tomo 7:30pm Sony pic.twitter.com/r0p9UZfpIq — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 6, 2017