Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has been accused of wearing blackface in a photograph promoting her upcoming make-up collection.

The star shared the photograph on Wednesday, revealing she would be launching her first line of cosmetics, including a contour and highlight kit, reports dailymail.co.uk.

But while Kim’s fans could barely contain their excitement, others pointed out her skin looks darker than usual in the photo, and accused her of darkening it on purpose.

Blackface is considered a racist practice, which appropriates black culture and uses it for entertainment or profit.

One Twitter user pointed out that it is unfair for Kim to get celebrated for her darker skin tone when other black women receive racist comments about their appearance.

“Black women get told to lighten, meanwhile Kim spends her entire career in perpetual blackface and is lauded for her beauty,” the user wrote.

“You don’t have to do blackface,” another social media user told the star.

Some tried to argue that Kim’s darker skin tone was due to a shadow, but the argument was promptly shot down.

“She’s never looked this dark in her life please don’t start with ‘It’s a shadow’,” one user tweeted.

Kim has yet to respond to the accusations.