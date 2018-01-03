Bollywood families are blessed with amazing genes that rule the hearts for generations to come with their unmatched acting skills and jaw dropping looks. One such family is the Shroffs. While Jackie Shroff ruled the hearts of women in his time with his sexy broody looks, his son Tiger Shroff is the young heartthrob of the Bollywood industry with drool-worthy body and oh-so-hot dancing skills. Another diva in the family is Tiger’s younger sister Krishna Shroff who is yet to make her grand entry into the Bollywood industry.

Krishna might not have forayed into the entertainment industry yet but the young star enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. The young star is also a fitness freak just like brother and is often seen flaunting her six pack abs and tattoos in stunning hot bikinis. Unlike other star kids in Bollywood, Krishna wants to be a filmmaker and not an actor. Many fingers were raised in the recent past when her images got viral on the internet, but her father Jackie Shroff came to her rescue and said that his kids are raised well and he is comfortable with whatever she does.

The young diva is often seen supporting her brother Tiger Shroff and promoting all his upcoming films on her official Instagram handle. She also shares a special bond with Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. The internet sensation actively shares her fitness regimens, travel adventures, impromptu photo sessions, no make up gorgeous selfies, and stunning selfies with her family on her Instagram account.

Here are Krishna Shroff’s 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos:

Krishna Shroff poses nude for a hot photoshoot.
Krishna Shroff poses in a black bikini for a stunning photoshoot.
Krishna Shroff looks serene as she spends some ‘me time’ on her vacation.
Krishna Shroff flaunts her hody body in six pack abs.
Krishna shroff clicks a hot black and white selfie.
Krishna Shroff flaunts her oh-so hot body as she relaxes at a shore.
Krishna Shroff flaunts her hot and sexy tattoo clad bikini body.
Krishna Shroff flaunts her six pack abs in a black bikini.
Krishna Shroff looks stunning as ever in a black and white candid photo.
Krishna Shroff rocks a black sheer dress with boots.
Krishna Shroff flaunts her sexy tattoos in a black bralette.
Krishna Shroff flaunts her stunning body in a brown bikini on bright sunny day.
Krishna Shroff poses in a black bikini in her bedroom for a hot photoshoot.
Krishna Shroff steals hearts in her hottest avatar.
Krishna Shroff looks sexy as ever in a cute white bralette.
Krishna Shroff clicks a candid car selfie.
Krishna Shroff spends her holiday in a lux holiday.
Krishna Shroff clicks a stunning selfie in a flaming hot bikini.
Krishna Shroff clicks a stunning mirror selfie as she faces a shoe dilemma.
Krishna Shroff clicks a ‘i woke up like this’ selfie.
Krishna Shroff poses with her super hot brother Tiger Shroff.
Krishna Shroff spends the night partying with her best friends.
Krishna Shroff get captured cuddling with her adorable dog.
Krishna Shroff poses for a super cool selfie with daddy cool Jackie Shroff.
Krishna Shroff clicks a gorgeous selfie with her friend.
Krishna Shroff attends the Super Fight League in a black co-ord dress.
Krishna Shroff clicks a flaming hot selfie on Halloween.
Krishna Shroff poses with her gorgeous mother Ayesha Shroff.
Krishna Shroff enjoys a midnight dip in the pool.
Krishna Shroff hot photoshoot in a sexy black dress.
Krishna Shroff poses in a sexy black dress and high heels.
Krishna Shroff goes for a swim in a sexy black bikini.
Kirshna Shorff poses for a hot photoshoot as she flaunts her tattoos.
Krishna Shroff looks adorable in a no makeup selfie.