Beautiful and hot Krishna Shroff is the daughter of 90's heartthrob Jackie Shroff and the sister of multi-talented Tiger Shroff. The young diva enjoys a massive fan following on her Instagram account due to her hot, sexy and stunning photoshoot. Unlike other star kids, Krishna Shroff does not want to make her big Bollywood entry as an actor but as a filmmaker. Here are her 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos which will steal your heart away.

Bollywood families are blessed with amazing genes that rule the hearts for generations to come with their unmatched acting skills and jaw dropping looks. One such family is the Shroffs. While Jackie Shroff ruled the hearts of women in his time with his sexy broody looks, his son Tiger Shroff is the young heartthrob of the Bollywood industry with drool-worthy body and oh-so-hot dancing skills. Another diva in the family is Tiger’s younger sister Krishna Shroff who is yet to make her grand entry into the Bollywood industry.

Krishna might not have forayed into the entertainment industry yet but the young star enjoys a massive fan following on her social media accounts. The young star is also a fitness freak just like brother and is often seen flaunting her six pack abs and tattoos in stunning hot bikinis. Unlike other star kids in Bollywood, Krishna wants to be a filmmaker and not an actor. Many fingers were raised in the recent past when her images got viral on the internet, but her father Jackie Shroff came to her rescue and said that his kids are raised well and he is comfortable with whatever she does.

The young diva is often seen supporting her brother Tiger Shroff and promoting all his upcoming films on her official Instagram handle. She also shares a special bond with Tiger’s rumoured girlfriend Disha Patani. The internet sensation actively shares her fitness regimens, travel adventures, impromptu photo sessions, no make up gorgeous selfies, and stunning selfies with her family on her Instagram account.

Here are Krishna Shroff’s 35 hot, sexy and most beautiful photos: