Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, who holds a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering, was on Friday announced brand ambassador of Education New Zealand. The move is aimed at strengthening bilateral educational ties between India and New Zealand. Kriti will drive the initiative aimed to attract aspiring students who are looking for a successful career overseas, read a statement.

Kriti, fresh off the success of her latest film “Bareilly Ki Barfi”, is thrilled. “Education has played an important role in my growth, the emphasis on learning has been essential in our house.

“I have had several friends and close family members who have chosen to study overseas and as a student I always enjoyed to explore new opportunities.

“With New Zealand’s diverse offerings across courses and institutions, I look forward to engaging with the youth of our country about the same,” she said.