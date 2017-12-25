Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu shared another adorable picture of his daughter Inaaya Naumi through his Instagram handle on the auspicious day of Christmas. The blessed father of Inaaya Naumi, Kunal captioned the image which reads, "It’s a Merry Christmas every day when you got the best gift in the world look at you with so much love".

Earlier, it was the occasion of Children’s Day, when Kunal, who is married to Soha Ali Khan was last seen sharing his daughter appreciation post along with a positive message

Giving his fans a pleasant surprise on the auspicious occasion of Christmas, Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu on Monday shared another adorable picture of his daughter Inaaya Naumi through his Instagram handle. With cuteness overloaded already displayed on the picture, the blessed father of Inaaya Naumi also gave a festive soothing caption to the photo. “It’s a Merry Christmas every day when you got the best gift in the world look at you with so much love,” Kunal Khemu captioned his photo with this text on Instagram.

Inaaya, who was born on September 29 has been cited on Kunal’s Instagram a couple of occasions. The Bollywood actor is often seen blending his inner photography skills with attributes of being a proud father by capturing the adorable Inaya and sharing her photo on social media platforms. It was the occasion of Children’s Day, when Kunal, who is married to Soha Ali Khan was last seen sharing his daughter appreciation post along with a positive message. “Wishing all the children everywhere and my little munchkin a very happy children’s day,” Kunal said in his captions. “May your innocence continue to inspire us to be better people,” he added with a hashtag — Happy Children’s day.

Representing the Pataudi family, Taimur Ali Khan’s sister Inaaya is the youngest member of the family comprising of Bollywood actors Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan (Saif’s sister) and Kunal Khemu. When asked whether both endearing kids often get along with each other, Soha said Inaaya was too small to recall her first meeting with elder brother Taimur. “They have met, of course. But the first time they had met, she was too small, and didn’t recognise people or focus on any one person,” Soha Ali Khan was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times. “It’s lovely when she focuses on your face. Now there’s a bit of recognition,” she added.