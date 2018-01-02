Move over Kylie Jenner because Punjabi rock star Diljit Dosanjh has found new love on Instagram in the form of Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot. The El Sueño hitmaker Diljit Dosanjh was recently seen reacting towards Instagram post of Israeli actress and model Gal Gadot. “Kudi Punjaban lagdi ah..,” Diljit Dosanjh commented Gal Gadot's recent New Year post on Instagram.

The El Sueño hitmaker Diljit was recently seen reacting towards Instagram post of Gal Gadot. "Kudi Punjaban lagdi ah..," Diljit Dosanjh dropped a swift comment towards her New Year post.During his previous interview with a news agency, the 33-year old revealed his internet infatuation over Kylie Jenner and said he love (used to) her very much. "Now, more than loving her, what makes me happy is how much people are interested in my comments, I never leave any chance to comment," he added. Although the Punjabi singer had revealed that he never received a reply from her as the Kylie chapter is pretty much done and dusted now if his new love (Gal Gadot) on Instagram is concerned.

The Do You Know and Patiala Peg hitmaker will be sharing silver screen with actress Taapsee Pannu in Soorma which is directed by Shaad Ali. The movie is a biopic on hockey legend and former Indian captain Sandeep Singh. The director Shaad Ali has recived fame with his hit movies like Saathiya and Bunty Aur Babli starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukherjee. Earlier, the Punjabi singer’s single El Sueño which was released on Diwali received a very warm response from his fans.