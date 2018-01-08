TV and Bollywood actor Daya Shankar Pandey confirmed the news to IE, and said, “Vyas was a great actor and we will miss him immensely. He died on Sunday morning around 9.30 am and his last rites will take place in the evening today. He has two daughters and his wife struggled a lot while taking care of Vyas.”

Its sad news for Bollywood as veteran actor Shrivallabh Vyas, who was seen in movies like Lagaan, Sarfarosh, Abhay, Shool, Aan: Men a Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose: The Forgotten Hero and Sankat City in prominent roles. He had majorly contributed in both cinema as well as theatre. The talented actor unfortunately passed away in Jaipur on Sunday after prolonged illness. He was suffering since a long time. Vyas suffered a paralytic attack while shooting for a film on 13th October 2008. Due to the financial issues, Vyas family shifted from Jaisalmer to Jaipur for his medical treatment.

Shrivallabh Vyas had featured in more than 60 films and many television shows. He was also known for his theatre work such as Virasat. His performance in super-hit films like Shool, Lagaan and Sarfarosh was highly appreciated by the audience as well as critics. According to his wife Shobha, the Cine and TV Artists Association (CINTAA) did not support him financially, despite the association had set up a trust for the actors who are suffering from losses and therefore actors like Irrfan Khan, Manoj Bajpayee and Aamir Khan provided financial help for the Vyas family and for his treatment as had earned a lot of respect in the film industry due to his phenomenal work and consistency.

TV and Bollywood actor Daya Shankar Pandey confirmed the news to IE, and said, “Vyas was a great actor and we will miss him immensely. He died on Sunday morning around 9.30 am and his last rites will take place in the evening today. He has two daughters and his wife struggled a lot while taking care of Vyas.”