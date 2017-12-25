The Kapoor family gathered together for the Christmas lunch and little Taimur was the star of the grand affair. Pictures of him enjoying the day with Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor were widely shared and loved by fans on social media. See the photos and videos from the celebrations here.

Taimur was the star of the Kapoor's Christmas lunch | Photo - Instagram |

Kareena Kapoor’s young munchkin Taimur Ali Khan stole the show at the Kapoor’s Christmas get together. The Bollywood family celebrated the festival in the usual festive spirit as almost all the members united for a lunch. Ranbir Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor along with the rest of the family posed for pictures which later got shared widely on social media. The celebrations were no ordinary affair as it was the first one for the latest start of the Kapoor family: Taimur. In his funky Tee paired with tiny denim, the 1-year-old looked all adorable.

The three generations of the Kapoor were spotted in the pictures. Randhir Kapoor, wife Babita Kapoor were also seen adoring their little bundle of joy. Ranbir Kapoor with mom Neetu Kapoor and dad Rishi Kapoor was also at the family lunch. Karisma Kapoor took the baton of posting the fans about the family gathering. She shared a picture of the three generations of Kapoors posing together and captioned it, “#christmaslunch🎄🎉☃🎁#family”. She also posted a picture with all her cousins with Ranbir taking the front spot and wrote, #cousins❤️with the #cutie❤️#christmascheer🎄#familylunch#funtimealways, with the picture.

#christmaslunch🎄🎉☃🎁#family❤️ A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:06am PST

#cousins❤️with the #cutie❤️#christmascheer🎄#familylunch#funtimealways A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 4:07am PST

Here are some more pictures from the Kapoor’s grand get together:

With the grand lady 👵🏼 #greatgrandma#greatgrandkids💕💕#christmascheer🎄🎶🎄#familylunch A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 25, 2017 at 3:16am PST

Everyone's heart. ❤ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan Fanclub (@kareenafc) on Dec 25, 2017 at 5:02am PST

Here is a video of tiny Taimur Ali Khan donning dark black shades looking absolutely adorable:

A pool of Bollywood celebrities also gathered at karan Johar’s Christmas bash and the pictures of the glamorous night will make you curse you your boring 9 to 5 life. Bollywood celebs including Aishwarya Rai, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan along with his son Aryan, Alia Bhatt, Neha Dhupia, Sonakshi Sinha, Amrita Arora, Maliaka Arora, Soha and Kunal Khemu, Sara Ali Khan, Farhan Akhtar among others were spotted on Christmas Eve at Karan Johar’s place.

Here are some pictures of the celebrations:

Merry Xmas from me and mine!!!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Dec 24, 2017 at 9:48pm PST