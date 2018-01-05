Bollywood actor Sonam Kapoor is reportedly tying the knot with her long time boyfriend Anand Ahuja in March. The style diva has booked the celestial Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur for a week in March. The couple also welcomed the New Year 2018 together in the cutest way possible enveloped in each other’s arms and dancing the night away in Paris.

Lovebirds Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja are one of the most adorable couples of tinsel town. The two have never shied away from expressing their love on social media or sharing some goofy moments with their fans. Daddy Anil Kapoor has also sealed the deal for the love duo as Anand has accompanied him and his girlfriend when she got a national award for Neerja. According to latest reports, Sonam has booked the celestial Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur for a week in March, a time known as the auspicious wedding season.

“Sonam Kapoor has booked the palace for 5-6 days somewhere around March and it is suggestive that she might tie the knot here,” a source close to her revealed. This comes as another pleasant surprise for the Bollywood industry as Anushka Sharma recently tied to the knot to her long time boyfriend and Indian Cricket captain Virat Kohli. The rumors of Sonam Kapoor- Anand Ahuja became rife when the two were spotted together in a family get-together photograph. Soon, the actor made it official on her Instagram account by posting aww-dorable pictures of the duo by winning million hearts.

From flaunting Anand’s fashion label Bhane and VegNonVeg to having a gala time during their travel adventures, the couple gives major style goals. The duo welcomed the New Year 2018 in the cutest way possible enveloped in each other’s arms and dancing the night away in Paris. After dating for almost 2 years, the couple is finally going to tie the knot of love and togetherness.

