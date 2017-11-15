Bollywood diva Madhuri Dixit is all set to reunite with her former co-star Sanjay Kapoor on television daily soap Dil Sambhal Ja Zara which is aired on Star Plus. Madhuri and Sanjay were earlier seen together in the film Raja which was released in 1995. Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara is the adaptation of the hit Turkish show Aski Memnu.

It is good news for all the fans of television soap Dil Sambhal Ja Zara as Bollywood’s Dhak-Dhak girl and evergreen beauty Madhuri Dixit is all set to charm the audience with her upcoming cameo in Dil Sambhal Ja Zara which is aired on Star Plus. Interestingly, Madhuri will be reuniting with her former co-star Sanjay Kapoor, who plays the lead role in the serial. Sanjay and Madhuri were seen together in the 1995 movie Raja. Their song Akhiyan Milaon Kabhi Akhiyan Churaun became a sensational hit and fans had loved their on-screen chemistry in the film. Now after many years, they both will be seen together on the small screen.

The makers have roped in Madhuri to play a cameo in the show. The sequence will be that of Anant Mathur (Sanjay Kapoor) and Ahana Raichand’s (Smriti Kalra) sangeet. It will be very interesting to see both Sanjay Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit once again creating the magic and that too on the small screen for the very first time. The channel, as well as the makers of the show, has also confirmed the exciting news. This news is surely going to make all Sanjay and Madhuri fans really excited.

Dil Sambhal Jaa Zara is the adaptation of the hit Turkish show Aski Memnu. It has a young girl falling in love with a much older man who is her father’s friend. At the same time, the man’s nephew also falls in love with her. There is more drama as the girl’s mother wanted to marry the man in the first place. So far, we have seen that Ahana is determined to marry Anant but her mother Laila (Niki Aneja Walia) is not convinced about it. Anant is ready to wait but Ahana is sure she wants to rebel.