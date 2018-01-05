The Sexy Back singer Justin Timberlake is back with his fifth studio album Man of the Woods and on Thursday he dropped the official video of his much-awaited lead single Filthy. Inspired by one of the pioneers in Education Technology Steve Jobs. In the music video of Filthy, Justin is wearing dark pants with a turtleneck sweater on top. Man of the Woods album is expected to get release next month in February.

Pop singer and heartthrob for many women, Justin Timberlake has finally dropped his first single from his upcoming and most teased album Man of the Woods. As the fans just can’t enough of the talented singer, dancer and actor, Justin gave his fans a glimpse from the official music video of his lead single Filthy on Thursday. The music video of lead single Filthy is said to be inspired by one of the pioneers in Education Technology and Apple co-founder Steve Jobs. The Sexy Back singer is back with his fifth studio album Man of the Woods which is expected to get a release next month in February.

Justin in the music video of Filthy is wearing dark pants with a turtleneck sweater on top. Timberlake’s vintage attire perfectly ensembles the Apple founder in the most possible manner. In the video, the Can’t Stop The Feeling hitmaker is seen addressing a large audience like he is about to launch a new gadget possibly a robot.“The dance-heavy video features Timberlake as a modern-day inventor presenting his latest creation to the world,” a press release confirmed. Following the release, Timberlake posted his video on Twitter with the text “…so real”.

The short-clip was directed by American filmmaker Mark Romanek, who has produced music videos for prominent artists including the likes of pop sensation Taylor Swift and rap mogul JAY-Z. “This album is really inspired by my son, my wife, my family. But more so than any other album I’ve written, where I’m from, and it’s personal,” Timberlake was quoted as saying in his album trailer.

