If you have ever been so attached to your new shoes or clothes that you make sure it doesn’t even see a single particle of dirt, then you might be able to relate yourself with this. However, if not, this is surely the most bizarre thing you will witness this whole day. We all are very much familiar with Coco and her some awesome workout videos which gave out some serious fitness goals. Well, this time, it isn’t about her workout video or any gorgeous picture on social media. The model and mum-of-one, Coco was captured following a man down the street who armed with a vacuum cleaner and was cleaning the streets as she walked through the streets of New York.

The famous actor, Nicole Natalie Marrow Austin, commonly known as Coco Austin, has mostly been in the news regarding her fabulous curves. The super hit model became a mother of one in 2015 and has been married to famous rapper, Ice-T for the past 15 years. According to Hollywood Life, Coco Austin said that her new show will focus on parenting as she adjusts to life as a mum to Chanel.

