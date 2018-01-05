Known for her versatile and dynamic personality, Mandira Bedi is setting the internet on fire. Mandira looks stunning and dazzling hot as she bids farewell to 2017. The actress is also popular among the audience for breaking all stereotypes related to short hair. Scroll down to see few of Mandira Bedi's hot, sexy and most beautiful photos.

The ever sizzling Mandira Bedi is again setting the internet on the blaze as she was seen celebrating the new year in Phuket, Thailand with her husband Raj Kaushal, son Vir and family members. She looks stunning and dazzling hot as Mandira bids farewell to 2017. The actress is also popular among the audience for breaking all stereotypes related to short hairs as she opposes the mainstream Indian long hair look. With her athletic and well-shaped body, Mandira has raised the temperature on the internet. Her sultry pictures are again doing rounds on the internet. The actress has garnered many accolades for the lead role of Shanti on the national channel Doordarshan.

Known for her versatile and dynamic personality, Mandira Bedi has almost tried her hands in many different fields including fashion designing. The celebrity has also attracted attention for hosting the ICC Cricket World Cups in 2003 and 2007. Never shying to talk her heart out, the actress debuted her fashion designing career with the Lakme Fashion Week in 2014. The personality of Mandira Bedi blends well with all the attires she dons and some of her bikini-clad avatar unveils her bold side.

Scroll down to see some of her jaw-dropping hot and sexy Instagram photos:

The spark on Mandira Bedi eyes add an unspoken charm to the photo

The athletic look of Mandira Bedi is something to drool on

Mandira Bedi shows off her side face and some dreamy moments

Here Mandira Bedi flaunts her bikini-clad avatar

With an amazing backdrop, Mandira Bedi enjoys her pastime

Mandira Bedi soaks up the sun under the soaring temperature

Mandira Bedi flaunts her well-crafted body

Mandira Bedi steals the show with that pinky-poo bunny hair band

Mandira Bedi sets the gym floor on fire as she stretches for her cardiovascular exercises

Mandira Bedi knows how to team up a nude makeup with dark lip shades

Mandira Bedi kills it with her sexy short hair and a traditional attire

Mandira Bedi looks sizzling hot as she poses candidly for the camera

Mandira Bedi shows off the piece of artwork on her navel skin

Mandira Bedi pairs her layered neckpiece with the gorgeous green gown

Just a gorgeous danglers to add up Mandira Bedi’s smart saree look

