Popular TV actress and former cricket host Mandira Bedi was subjected to body shaming and trolling on both Instagram and Twitter after she posted a couple of pictures to mark the end of 2017. The lewd comments called her out for sharing revealing pictures.

Days after cricketer Mohammed Kaif was subjected to religious shaming on social media for uploading a picture of him celebrating Christmas with his family, actress Mandira Bedi is the latest to be shamed by trolls as they continue to hover hate on celebrities. After a host of Bollywood actress including the likes of Sonam Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Fatima Sana Shaikh were brutally trolled for their personal choices during the year, Bedi was shamed for posting a ‘revealing’ picture on her official Instagram handle.

The actor, who is known for her roles in Bollywood flicks like Shanti and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and later as a cricket show host, took to Instagram to post a picture with a positive message describing 2017 as a great year. The post garnered a lot of reactions positive and negative as trolls started calling out the former cricket host for her choice of dressing. The lewd comments disgraced the ageless diva with some even calling her a shameless wife.

“As this year draws to an end.. there is plenty to be thankful for.. and lots to look ahead to ❤️🙏🏼 #gratitude #love #blessed, Mandira wrote with a stunning picture of her.

The post soon started attracting remarks which were outrageous.

She also posted a picture on Twitter which drew similar reactions from the troll army.

However, a section of sensible social media users supported and appreciated her. The 45-year-old is admired by her fans for her intense fitness regime which has helped her in maintaining an amazing body.

Following you since Shanti days than saw u in 2003 Cricket World cup and now, u r one of my fav , always a trend setter with your style and confidence 😀 .

Wish you more success in 2018 . GOD bless u — S@m (@SameerKidwai) December 27, 2017

Sad reality people are exposing body to get highlighted and to become trending , don't you guys have something cheaper than this ? can't you do anything good to become popular ? We blame society, but we are society. — Shawez Shaikh (@OnlyShazz) December 27, 2017