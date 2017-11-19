Haryana girl Manushi Chhillar became the sixth Indian to win the Miss World title on Saturday. In this article, we will list out the names of all the Indian beauties who have won at the prestigious event and what they are up to now. Read on!

20-year-old Haryana girl Manushi Chhillar made the entire nation proud on Saturday night when she won Miss World 2017 title in the Sanya City Arena of China. The coveted crown will be coming to India after a spell of 17 years. Priyanka Chopra was the last Indian beauty to win the crown back in 2000. This is only the sixth time an Indian has won at the prestigious beauty pageant. In her journey towards the eventual crown, Chhillar defeated 108 other participants to become the most beautiful woman in the world.

India first won the Miss World crown in 1966 when Reita Faria Powell brought the glory for the country. After a span of 28 years, Aishwarya Rai won the title in 1994. Diana Hayden was the third Indian women to emerge victorious in the beauty pageant in 1997. India went on to win at the competition in 1999 and 2000 by virtue of Yukta Mookhey and Priyanka Chopra respectively. And now after 17 long years, India has emerged on top again, courtesy Manushi Chhillar.

We take a look at all the Indian beauties who have won Miss World title so far:

Reita Faria Powell (1966): India tasted the glory for the first time at Miss World contest in 1966 when Reita Faria Powell bagged the blue crown becoming the first woman in Asia to achieve the feat. Faria did not pursue a career in modelling and went on to become a doctor after studying medicine in England. Faria tied the knot with her mentor David Powell and shifted her base to Dublin in Ireland.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (1994): India had to wait for 28 long years to get its hands on the blue crown again and the feat was achieved by none other than Aishwarya Rai. After the title win, Aishwarya went on to pursue a career in Bollywood. The actress is now married to Abhishek Bachchan and the couple has a lovely daughter.

Diana Hayden (1997): Hyderabad girl Diana Hayden was the third Indian beauty to win the Miss World title. Like Aishwarya Rai, Diana too tried her hand at acting, but could not achieve much success. Hayden later to moved to UK and studied at Royal Academy of Dramatic Art. In 2013, Ms Hayden tied the knot with Collin Dick from Las Vegas, United States. The couple is expecting twins soon.

Yukta Mookhey: (1999): Yukta Mookhey was the fourth Indian woman to have won the Miss World title in London in the year 1999. Mookhey made her Bollywood debut with the movie Pyaasa in 2002, which bombed at the box office. Mookhey married New York-based businessman Price Tuli at a traditional ceremony in 2008. In 2013, Mookhey accused Tuli of domestic violence. Tthe couple had a consensual divorce in 2014 and have a son together.

Priyanka Chopra (2000) PeeCee carried forward Mookhey legacy bringing crown in India for the second consecutive year. The actress made her Bollywood debut with the film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. After starring in several successful Bollywood movies, Priyanka moved to US to earn a name for herself in the international arena. The actor is known for her role in Quantico series and Baywatch. We hope the Indian beauty will continue to make us proud of her performances in future as well.

Manushi Chhillar: Indian drought at Miss World has finally been ended by Haryana beauty Manushi Chhillar. The 20-year-old is currently studying medicine and wants to be a cardiac surgeon. Now, it would be interesting to see if Chhillar sticks to her medical studies or enters the world of glamour. We wish Chhillar success in whichever road she takes.

A look at Manushi Chhillar’s winning moment: