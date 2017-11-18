In an interview, Chhillar had said that winning the Miss World title has been her childhood dream. She further added, "As a kid, I always wanted to participate in the competition but I never knew I would make it this far. Winning the Miss World title is now not just my dream, but also that of my family and friends. I know it's going to be a journey that I will never forget. Whatever the result, I am going to learn, enjoy and give it my best. The rest, I leave to destiny."

The 17-year-old history repeated itself on Saturday evening of November 18, after Hrayana girl, Manushi Chhillar, was crowned Miss World 2017. The Miss World 2017 pageant was being held at Sanya City Arena, in China. However, the success was not this easy for our very own Manushi Chhillar. The 21-year-old from Haryana girl elbowed 118 contestants to bag the coveted title of 2017. Manushi Chillar was crowned by Miss World 2016, Miss Puerto Rico, Stephanie Del Valle.

The winner of Miss World 2017, Manushi Chhillar is a medical student from Haryana. Manushi’s winning came after a huge break as no asian woman had won the Miss World title until 1966. As per reports, a final year medical student Reita Faria, was the one who changed India’s fate forever. However, Aishwarys Rai’s win at the prestigious pageant paved way for many other Indian beauties to follow including the likes of Priyanka Chopra, Diana Hayden and many more. Repeating the history, Manushi Chhillar became the 67th titleholder of Miss World 2017.

Earlier in 2017, Manushi Chhillar had also bagged Miss India World title. Manushi did not let her popularity go in vain and started an initiative to spread awareness about menstrual hygiene. Commenting on the campaign she said, “The cause is close to my heart, and in my own way, I have managed to make a difference to the lives of about 5,000 women. If an organisation like Miss World backs it, it could reach a different level altogether.”

We have curated a few of Manushi Chhillar’s gorgeous photographs. Have a look: